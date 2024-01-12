Bell Bank Sells 194 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 593.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,957,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.8 %

PAYC opened at $200.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average of $256.27. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

