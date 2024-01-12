Bell Bank Sells 1,945 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.83 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.