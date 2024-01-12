Bell Bank Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bell Bank cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 0.8% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,613,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

