BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $792.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $752.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

