BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 462.3% in December

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 462.3% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 188,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 297,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 122,780 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

