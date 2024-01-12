BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

BLE stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.