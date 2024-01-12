BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

BLE stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

