BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 293,470 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 50.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 844,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 281,677 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 179.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

MUE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

