BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.88, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $792.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.69. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $777.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

