Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 192,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 175,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 98,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

