BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 3.5 %

IAS opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,202.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,717,096 shares of company stock valued at $178,038,416 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 137.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,088,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,957 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,825.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 839,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.