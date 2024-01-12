BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

BOX Trading Up 2.3 %

BOX stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.91. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BOX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,867,000 after purchasing an additional 86,830 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in BOX by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

