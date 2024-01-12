Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in December

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

