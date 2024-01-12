Brickley Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

