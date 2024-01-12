Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. The company has a market cap of $300.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.