Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,110.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,017.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $917.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.11 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

