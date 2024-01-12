Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,760,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

View Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

BR opened at $201.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.