Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

