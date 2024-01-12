Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $674.54

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $674.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $703.62 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $723.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $667.59 and a 200-day moving average of $578.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.