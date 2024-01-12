Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target at $110.71

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 4.1 %

LNTH opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

