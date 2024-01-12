Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 1,278.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,600.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

