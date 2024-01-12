Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of Butler National stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.61. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.14%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

