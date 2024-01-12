C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $7.24 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.99.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

