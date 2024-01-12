C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $7.24 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.99.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

