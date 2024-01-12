Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading Down 8%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.02. 378,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 737,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabaletta Bio

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $240,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 246,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.