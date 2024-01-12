Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,147.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $480.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.17. The firm has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

