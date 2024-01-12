Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cabot by 23.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

