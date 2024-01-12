Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 412,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,541 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

