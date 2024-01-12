Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 21,009 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $37,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 621,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

