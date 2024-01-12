Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 39,898 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,585. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

