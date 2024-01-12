Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,503. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

