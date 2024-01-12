Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 114,799 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,799 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,033,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

