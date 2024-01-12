Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1,498.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,819 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 215,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,603. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

