Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $35,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.17. 219,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,348. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

