Cambiar Investors LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $3,125,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.57. 106,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,212. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

