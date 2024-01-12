Cambiar Investors LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $191.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,583. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

