Cambiar Investors LLC Has $47.87 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $47,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 209,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

