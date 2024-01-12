Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,638 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $28,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,101. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

