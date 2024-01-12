Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,674 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.44. 129,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,758. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

