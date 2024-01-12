Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 5,689 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $143.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.05. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

