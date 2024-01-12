Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE EPAM traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.41. 87,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,683. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.56.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.07.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

