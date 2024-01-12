Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,869. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

