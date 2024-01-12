Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 159,477 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,477 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 152,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 492,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

