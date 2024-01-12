Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $429.20. The stock had a trading volume of 303,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,501. The company has a market cap of $402.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $431.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

