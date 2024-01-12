Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. Research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.