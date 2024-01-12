Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$56.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$56.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$46.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.86. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.60.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.