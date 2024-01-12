Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$180.00 target price on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

CNR stock opened at C$166.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.13. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.99.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0208132 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.