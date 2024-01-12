Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Neutral”

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

