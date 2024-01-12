Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lessened by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $30,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 88,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 993,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 57,339 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

