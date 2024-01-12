Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,033,744. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

