Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,597,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

