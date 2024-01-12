Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. 234,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,412. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.